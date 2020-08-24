'Nothing but the grace of God' | Prince George's County police charge 2 men in shooting of 3 officers

One officer was shot 3 times, according to Prince George's police.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Three Prince George's County police officers who were shot Sunday afternoon in Landover Hills will be OK and the two suspects who allegedly shot them now face multiple charges, according to the police department. Two of the officers shot have been released from the hospital and the third is out of surgery and recovering.

The officers were responding to a home invasion in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace when they were reportedly struck by gunfire and exchanged multiple rounds with Steven Maurice Warren and Andre Larnell Smith, the men allegedly responsible for the home invasion.

The first officer that arrived was shot three times after he confronted Warren and Smith. He was able to call for backup and treat himself while additional help arrived, according to county officials.

When backup arrived, two additional officers were allegedly shot by Smith and Warren after running to the aid of their fellow officer. As Warren and Smith were fleeing the scene in a car, the officers allegedly returned fire, causing the two men to crash their car into a tree. They were taken into custody after the crash.

Smith and Warren both face three counts for each charge of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Neither of the suspects was hit by gunfire, according to police. One is still in the hospital after the car crash.

Dashcam video from PGPD shows the beginning of the shooting

"I had a chance opportunity this afternoon to review the video — and it's nothing but the grace of God that allowed these three officers to live through this incident — as well as the two that have been charged, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. "It's really just the grace of God."

The three officers shot have also been commended by county officials for how they were able to help one another and do their job under pressure after being shot.

"This is just a chilling reminder of the dangers that we go through on a daily basis," Angelo Consoli, president of Fraternal Order of Police, Prince George's County, Lodge 89, said.

He added it will likely take some time for the officers to mentally recover from the incident.

"After an incident like this, it is a very trying time emotionally for them," Consoli said. "They're going to go through a lot psychologically over the next couple of days."

State records show both suspects have previously been in court in the county for traffic offenses, but nothing violent.

If found guilty, Maryland law says the pair could face 30 years behind bars for the attempted murder charges alone.





Alsobrooks said she met with the three officers Sunday evening alongside Interim Chief of Police Hector Velez. Alsobrooks mentioned that one officer she spoke with before his surgery told her that Saturday was the birthday of his 1-year-old baby.

"My heart sank. I'm thinking about their families, their fellow officers and their community," Velez said.

Velez said he believes bulletproof protective vests were vital in saving the lives of two of the officers — one who was shot in the back and another that was shot three times. The latter of the two officers was protected by the vest after a bullet struck him in the chest. He was also hit in the arm and leg.