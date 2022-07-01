Mask mandate in effect for Gwinnett County buildings

The Board of Commissioners signed a local emergency order requiring face coverings.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Masks must now be worn in all Gwinnett County buildings, according to a new local emergency order.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson signed the order Wednesday. It mandates that face coverings must be worn in all facilities owned or leased by the county, a news release said.

County officials said the mandate was issued in the wake of the latest surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant. As of the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest report, Gwinnett County has seen 134,801 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

The mandate was issued "in order to ensure that County services are continued without disruptions and are provided in a manner which helps slow the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with guidance of the County's public health partners and the Governor's Executive Order," the emergency order reads.

The county's internal policy will also be updated to include a mask requirement for employees, officials said in a news release.

Gwinnett County leaders said if a person cannot afford a mask, one will be provided to them.

There are also exceptions to the policy, officials said. Those who have difficulty wearing or removing a mask without help can opt-out of the mandate. Exceptions also include those who have religious reasons for not wearing a face-covering or a medical condition that would prevent them from wearing one.

For clarity, Gwinnett County said the emergency order does not apply to privately owned businesses, county court facilities, Gwinnett County Board of Education or city governments.