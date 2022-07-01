Metro Atlanta court complex brings back mask mandate, cites high levels of COVID transmission

Here are the details.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard has reinstated the mask mandate in the Cobb County courthouse Tuesday amid "high" COVID community transmission levels.

According to a release from the county, masks will soon be required again in all public areas of the courthouse and social distancing will be enforced.

The chief judge urged court administrators to look at upcoming jury trials and make sure they comply with the local judicial order on conducting trials during the pandemic. You can view Judge Leonard's order issued on March 1, 2022 here.

"No operational changes have been made at other county governmental facilities at this time," the release stated.