Massive fire breaks out at Athens lumberyard as firefighters work to put out blaze

Here is what we know.

ATHENS, Ga. — Firefighters in Athens are working to put out an enormous blaze that broke out at a lumberyard not far from the Athens Perimeter Loop.

Athens Clarke-County Fire and Emergency Services announced on their Facebook page they were battling the flames at 325 Tallassee Rd. in a post Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m. The location of the address is Hogan Lumber Company.

Fire officials asked the public to please avoid the area while they try to extinguish the blaze. They also announced that they would provide updated information on the fire Monday morning.

It is not yet known how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

In the post, Athens-Clarke Fire showed the extent of the fire with several photos that show gigantic plumes of black smoke coming from large flames. You can see a few of those photos below.