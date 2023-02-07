Resident says he called 911 after grill allegedly caused fire at Stone Mountain apartments

A resident at the complex said he called 911 after he saw a barbeque grill that was still on in the community.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters battled flames at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain Sunday afternoon.

The apartment complex is just off Memorial Drive, not far from Pine Lake. 11Alive stopped by the apartment complex as several firefighters were working to put out the flames in one apartment complex building.

"This happens when people don't follow the safety instructions," the resident said. "In this community, it is forbidden to have a barbeque, to burn anything outside. It is forbidden."

It was the second DeKalb County fire that was allegedly caused by a running grill on Sunday alone. The other one happened Sunday morning at a home in Lithonia.