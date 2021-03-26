Crews work massive junkyard fire in Cartersville

This is a developing story.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Fire crews are working a massive fire at a junkyard in Cartersville Friday morning.

Bartow County Fire Department Chief Dwayne Jamison said the incident is at Taylor's Junkyard on Highway 61.

Massive black smoke can be seen above and beyond the trees. Multiple fire trucks are also on the scene.

Jamison told 11Alive a huge stack of scrap cars have been burning since 9 a.m. There are about 12 to15 firefighters working to maintain control of the fire, so that it does not spread.

The fire will likely burn for the next several hours, Jamison said.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire.

