Possible flooding in Rabun County as officials open Mathis Dam gate

The water release being performed is considered standard, and no homes or businesses are expected to be impacted.

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are warning to avoid certain roads in Rabun County on Friday as a water release at Mathis Dam could result in flooding.

The Rabun County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Georgia Power officials will open the fourth floodgate at Mathis Dam, which "will lead to flooding" in the area where Mathis Dam Road and Shady Lane sit on either side of the waterway, as well as Old 441 South at the tip of the area.

There could be impacts to the east where Joy Road Bridge is expected to be closed, as well. The National Weather Service reports flooding could be seen at Tallulah Falls, Lakemont, Lake Rabun and Tallulah Gorge State Park.

The water release is considered standard when a certain volume of water accumulates, and no businesses or homes are expected to be impacted in the area.

Officials nevertheless are asking the public to avoid these areas at this time.