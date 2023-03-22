Bartow County firefighter dies during training exercise

Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services said it happened around 5 p.m. on March 16.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A firefighter in Bartow County died following "complications" during a training exercise, according to their Facebook page.

Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services said Matthew Smith died around 5 p.m. on March 16 from "complications of an apparent medical incident" during training.

"Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time," their post on Facebook read in part.

Fire officials said they would provide updates on arrangements when they know more.

