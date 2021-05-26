Live now | Family of man fatally shot by DeKalb police to speak on newly released bodycam footage

Matthew Zadok Williams was shot and killed by officers on April 12. Officers said he posed a threat, but the family doesn’t believe it.

DECATUR, Ga. — The family of a DeKalb County man who was fatally shot by police is set to speak out Wednesday morning following the release of new body cam footage.

Matthew Zadok Williams was shot and killed by officers on April 12. Officers said he posed a threat, but the family doesn’t believe it.

Williams' family will meet with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston on N McDonough Street in Decatur at 9 a.m.

The family said they will make a statement to the press immediately following the meeting.

A statement released by DeKalb County Police in April said they encountered Williams when responding to a call about a man “aggressively wielding a knife” on Terrace Trail in Decatur on Monday. Authorities said Williams moved toward them and an officer shot at him but was unclear if he was hit.

"We’re living in a nightmare," said Williams' sister, Hahnah. "Never would I have thought that my brother would be a hashtag," she said.

On Instagram, the family has posted pictures of the 35-year-old using #justiceforZadok, which is what his family called him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Williams ran into his home where officers encountered him again. They say Williams came at officers again, they attempted to tase him and shot at him while standing in his doorway.

Williams died inside his home.

"This is all a story that has been concocted to cover up killing a man in his own home," said attorney Mawuli Davis, who is representing the family.

Davis and the family don't believe the story.

"My brother was not violent. My brother was not confrontational," remembered Williams' oldest sister, Chyah Williams. "He was the most caring, giving, selfless person you could ever meet," she said while becoming emotional.

They claim witnesses told them there was no knife and Williams was running for his life.