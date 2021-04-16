Family of man killed by DeKalb police says chief showed them bodycam video of shooting

Police previously told 11Alive officers encountered Matthew Williams when they responded to a call of a man "aggressively wielding a knife."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is trying to come to terms after DeKalb County Police officers shot and killed their loved earlier this week.

On Thursday, Matthew Williams' family and their attorney said they went to the police department headquarters where Chief Mirtha Ramos played body camera video showing the shooting from Monday.

After demanding earlier in the week to see video of the incident, the Williams family said they appreciate the opportunity to see the video along with Ramos.

Police previously told 11Alive officers encountered Williams when they responded to a call of a man "aggressively wielding a knife," on Terrace Trail in Decatur. The department reports Williams moved toward officers and an officer shot at him, but it was unclear if he was hit. Williams then ran into his home and at some point, according to police, he came at officers again and another officer shot at him.

Williams was later pronounced dead inside his home.

His family members and their attorney, Mawuli Davis, tell 11Alive the video does show Williams with a knife, but they don't believe he should have been shot or killed.

Two of his sisters said they understand why officers initially responded as they did, but they believe their brother was having some form of a mental health crisis. Once he was back inside his home, they believe officers should have backed off and called for a mental health expert to intervene.

“He went into his own home. He was in the sanctuary of his own home, in his safe space. They kicked the door down, he kept repeatedly telling them this is my house," said Hannah Williams.

Davis said -- to him -- the video showed two separate incidents that should have received two different responses.

“The initial officers were clearly afraid for their lives and justifiably, but then in another one where Mr. Williams was clearly in his home and scared for his life," he said.

DeKalb County Police have confirmed with 11Alive the department will be releasing video of the incident publicly as early as Thursday evening. However, 11Alive hasn't yet received a copy of the video yet.