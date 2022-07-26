Mattie's Call: 18-year-old missing in Jonesboro

Dijonay A’ Heaven Harry left home on Monday and has not returned home. She's diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.

Example video title will go here for this video

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police in Clayton County issued Mattie's Call for an 18-year-old woman who left home on Monday and has not returned.

The department was dispatched on Tuesday to the 400 block of Cheri Place in Jonesboro about a missing young woman. Officers were told that Dijonay A’ Heaven Harry left home on July 25 around 1 a.m. and has not returned.

Officers describe Harry as a Black woman around five feet, three inches tall, weighing around 156 pounds. They said she has black hair and grey eyes.

The last time Harry was seen, she wore a black jacket, black leggings and yellow Crocs; police said she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.