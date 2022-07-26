Mattie's Call: 18-year-old missing in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police in Clayton County issued Mattie's Call for an 18-year-old woman who left home on Monday and has not returned.
The department was dispatched on Tuesday to the 400 block of Cheri Place in Jonesboro about a missing young woman. Officers were told that Dijonay A’ Heaven Harry left home on July 25 around 1 a.m. and has not returned.
Officers describe Harry as a Black woman around five feet, three inches tall, weighing around 156 pounds. They said she has black hair and grey eyes.
The last time Harry was seen, she wore a black jacket, black leggings and yellow Crocs; police said she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.
Anyone with information about Harry's disappearance is asked to call the department at 770-477-3747 or 911.