Mattie's Call | Clayton County man missing

JONESBORO, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Clayton County. Now, police are asking the public for help.

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call after responding to the 700 block of Mount Zion Boulevard in Jonesboro on Monday. Jaleel Swinton was last seen on Monday, Dec. 6, at the Jonesboro residence around 3 p.m.

Swinton is a 5’4" Black male weighing 110 lbs. He is mute and suffers from seizures. Police were not able to provide a description of Swinton's last known attire.

Anyone with information on Swinton's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

