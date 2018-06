Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen leaving his home in Riverdale.

Police say 57 year-old Bruce Walker suffers from schizophrenia and hasn't taken his medication. He was last seen leaving his homeb in the 5900 block of Highway 85.

Walker is a black male standing 6'4 and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Moore at 770-477-3641.

