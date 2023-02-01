Mattie's call issued for missing Georgia teen, last seen in North Carolina

Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. He was last seen in North Carolina, Clayton County police said.

MORROW, Ga. — A Mattie's call was issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in North Carolina.

Clayton County police said Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. Carranza was later reported missing.

The 16-year-old was driving a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with the license plate number “BRZ4875,” according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.

Police said Carranza has “multiple mental illnesses." He was last seen at an AutoZone in Kings Mountain, N.C. on Wednesday. Carranza’s car battery died and was jumped off at a rest stop at the I-85 northbound welcome center in North Carolina.