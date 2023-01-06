x
Mattie's call issued for missing woman, may be experiencing 'mental crisis:' Clayton Co. police

Danielle Dismuke, 35, was last seen Friday morning near Medical Center Drive in Riverdale, Ga., according to Clayton County police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s call was issued for a missing woman who may be having a "mental crisis," according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department

Danielle Dismuke, 35, was last seen Friday morning at Riverwoods Behavioral Health System off Medical Center Drive in Riverdale, Ga., according to the post.

Dismuke was last seen after she jumped over the receptionist desk and ran from the facility, according to the post. Investigators believe Dismuke is on foot.

Police said Dismuke was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black leggings. Dismuke is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police also said Dismuke was diagnosed with schizophrenia. If you have any information about Dismuke’s whereabouts, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648. 

