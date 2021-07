Police are searching Terry Ulyssess Morris, who he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, black sneakers and a dark baseball cap.

Emory police issued a Mattie's Call alert after a man was last seen at Emory Hospital Midtown Saturday night.

Police said Terry Ulyssess Morris, 59, was last seen shortly after 10 p.m. Morris is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 161 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a grey and black beard.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, black sneakers and a dark baseball cap.