Mattie's Call issued for missing woman in Clayton County

Police are hoping the public can help them find a woman who walked away from the 7000 block of Howell Lane on Saturday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are hoping the public can help them find a woman who hasn't been seen since she was reported missing three days ago.

Clayton County Police officers responded to the 7000 block of Howell Lane regarding a missing person just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. That's located less than a mile away from a shopping plaza with Zaxby's and Dollar Tree.

Officers say 58-year-old Shirley Love left the area Saturday morning around 8 a.m. and was heading in an unknown direction.

Love is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and police say she may have been in an "unclear" state of mind when she disappeared.

Love has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, and weighs 205 pounds, according to police.