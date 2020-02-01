BUFORD, Ga. — A tire distribution company may have to pay nearly $200,000 following a safety inspection at a warehouse in Buford.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mavis Southeast last month.

Inspectors say the company, operating as Mavis Discount Tire, failed to clear some emergency exits. Employees were observed not wearing the proper safety equipment. Storage racks had visible damage and aisles where employees walked near industrial machinery weren't properly labeled.

The company has 15 business days to comply with the citations and penalties. It can also contest the findings within 15 business days of receiving the report.

