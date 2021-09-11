Condolences pour in from presidents, others following Max Cleland's death

Georgia, U.S. political officials share their memories after the former senator's death.

ATLANTA — Condolences are pouring in from across the country on Tuesday after the news of Max Cleland's death. The former U.S. senator and Vietnam veteran was 79.

Leaders in Cleland's home state of Georgia are sharing the depth of the war hero's impacts, painting a picture of the legacy he leaves behind.

"The nation has lost a true giant of public service, and Georgia has lost one of our fiercest champions," U.S. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock said in a statement. "Senator Cleland was a passionate patriot with a big heart for our veterans, and he always put the people of Georgia first."

Cleland grew up in Lithonia and enrolled at Emory University. He later joined the U.S. Army and fought on the frontlines in Vietnam in the 1960s.

His actions in the military are a testament to his leadership.

In Vietnam, Cleland reached for a grenade a fellow soldier dropped. His effort to protect cost him both his legs and his right arm. Though he would recover and need a wheelchair for the rest of his life, he would always stand tall in the face of adversity.

“The indefatigable Senator Max Cleland of Lithonia, Georgia, was a giant of a human being who, in overcoming all adversity, showed us how to build a winning life," Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson said in a statement. "Although our paths did not cross frequently, often when we saw each other Max would grab me and bestow a big hug, and I would hug him right back. Highly accomplished, Max also exuded warmth and positivity, and treated all with kindness. I salute Max for a life well-lived, and we will miss him greatly. My prayers go out to his entire family.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff expressed similar sentiments for the Silver Star recipient. Ossoff now occupies the seat Cleland once held.

“Senator Cleland was a hero, a patriot, a public servant, and a friend. His advice as I entered the Senate and in the early months of my tenure have been invaluable. Georgia and the nation will deeply miss him," Ossoff said in a statement.

Cleland, a trailblazing Democrat was the youngest member of the Georgia Senate in 1970. President Jimmy Carter later appointed him to head the Veterans Administration. At 35, he was the youngest person to hold the job and the first Vietnam veteran to do so.

On Tuesday, the highest-ranking Democrat in the nation shared his condolences.

"Max Cleland was an American hero whose fearless service to our nation, and to the people of his beloved home state of Georgia, never wavered," President Joe Biden said in a White House statement.

Biden, a former senator worked with Cleland during their tenure at the U.S. Capitol. The president said Cleland's spirit for America was unmatched.

"I had the distinct honor of knowing Max as both a colleague and a friend during our six years together in the United States Senate. He was a man of unflinching patriotism, boundless courage, and rare character. I was proud to have Max by my side. He will be remembered as one of Georgia’s and America’s great leaders," Biden said.

Former president Bill Clinton also paid homage to the war hero, saying Cleland embodied a special combination of "courage, humility, and heart."

Throughout every stage of Max Cleland’s life—from soldier to senator and beyond—he stayed true to his convictions with a special combination of courage, humility, and heart. My full statement on his passing: https://t.co/wfJhcawzqz pic.twitter.com/4kuMRaxijR — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 9, 2021

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter also expressed condolences for his fellow Georgia native.

"A true American hero who was no stranger to sacrifice, Max gave of his talents in service as a Georgia state senator, secretary of state, head of the VA, and U.S. senator," Carter said in a statement. "We are grateful for his commitment to the citizens of the United States, but also for the personal role he played in our lives. We know his legacy of courage and dedication will serve as inspiration for generations to come."

Cleland largely bowed out of political life after Saxby Chambliss claimed the U.S. Senate seat in 2003. However, Cleland remained active in the Democratic party and even endorsed Stacey Abrams during her 2018 run for Georgia governor.

"He defended democracy, spoke up for veterans and embodies a quiet dignity that lifted all who knew him," Abrams wrote on Twitter. "God's peace to his family and friends as he takes rest from his labors."

U.S. Senator Max Cleland sacrificed for and served Georgia and our nation with true integrity. He defended democracy, spoke up for veterans and embodied a quiet dignity that lifted all who knew him. God’s peace to his family and friends as he takes rest from his labors. #gapol https://t.co/CInpTH5xhB — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2021

Congresswoman Nikema Williams echoed similar sentiments for the political trailblazer:

Senator Cleland was a true statesman who represented the best of Georgia. He said he wasn’t a hero, but how else could you describe him? His commitment to service will inspire us for years to come. My prayers are with Senator Cleland's loved ones during this difficult time. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ypkKxPg7SZ — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) November 9, 2021

Veteran and political hopeful Marcus Flowers also gave a patriotic nod to Cleland's military service on social media, thanking him for his sacrifice.

Senator Max Cleland was an American giant that made all of us proud to be Georgians. His service to and sacrifice on behalf of this country is second only to his big heart. Rest in peace, Captain Cleland. We have the watch. — Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) November 9, 2021

Cleland's family has not released any memorials dedicated to the public servant.