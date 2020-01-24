MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out a second straight WNBA season to continue her push for criminal justice reform.

Moore first told The New York Times of her decision to stay off the court for 2020. She said she's not ready to retire. The New York Times also reports she plans to remove herself from contention for the Olympics.

Moore graduated from Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County. The 30-year-old won the WNBA Most Valuable Player award in 2014 and was a five-time first-team All-WNBA selection.

She also cited fatigue when she first announced she would step away.

According to NBC Sports, Moore last played for the U.S. in major competition at the Rio Olympics as one of the leaders on a team that earned a sixth straight gold medal.

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore, left, shoots against Indiana Fever's Jazmon Gwathmey during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis. Moore will sit out a second straight WNBA season in 2020 to continue her push for criminal justice reform. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

AP

Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said the club has been in frequent contact with Moore. Reeve praised Moore's work off the court.

Below is Reeve's statement:

“Over the last year we have been in frequent contact with Maya around the great work in criminal justice reform and ministry in which she is fully engaged. We are proud of the ways that Maya is advocating for justice and using her platform to impact social change.”

