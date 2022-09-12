Atlanta mayor asks for community input amid search for permanent police chief

An online survey is now available for the public to provide feedback.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens is asking the community for their input amid a nationwide search for a permanent chief for the Atlanta Police Department.

An online survey is now available for the public to provide feedback.

“Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved in the search for a permanent Police Chief,” Mayor Dickens said in a release. “Building public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve is a collaborative process, and our Administration wants to ensure that all Atlantans have a seat at the table so we can hear their priorities for policing in Atlanta.”

Participants in the survey remain anonymous and will be asked for their input on qualifications important to them in the next APD chief.

Back in May, Darin Schierbaum was named interim APD chief. This came after Chief Rodney Bryant announced in April that he would be retiring for the second time from the force.