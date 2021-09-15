'Reinvesting in our people': $100M revitalization project at Macon Mall includes amphitheater

The Macon Mall area will be the new home of the "second largest" amphitheater in Georgia, and will be full of new retailers and restaurants

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller made an announcement Wednesday morning about a new revitalization project that's starting at the Macon Mall.

Miller said the "tale of two cities" will no longer be the legacy of Macon. He spoke about “reviving” the area around the mall.

"This area is getting ready to explode," Miller said.

He announced there would be about $100 million invested in the area by next year, and the project will be finished in less than 18 months. It will not be funded by tax dollars, but by businesses and partners reinvesting profits.

The project includes a brand new amphitheater, which he claimed would be the second largest in the state of Georgia.

“Macon is the music capitol of the world,” said Miller.

He says over 10,000 people will soon be able to gather and watch performers there.

As for the inside of the mall? Miller says they will put government offices in there, expanded retail, more restaurants, and maybe even a movie theatre.

There are also plans to put one of the largest pickleball facilities in the world in the area.

Jim Hull, the namesake of Hull Property Group who owns the mall, said both the "interior and exterior" will be revitalized.

"It's going to be a community effort," Miller said. "Macon is worth fighting for, and I'll be the first to stand up and fight."