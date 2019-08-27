ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be providing updates on BeltLine developments Tuesday morning at the State of the BeltLine Breakfast.

According to the mayor's office, Bottoms will "deliver remarks" and "make Atlanta BeltLine news announcements" at the breakfast.

The breakfast begins at 8:00 a.m. at Park Tavern.

Other public officials and private developers are expected at the breakfast.

