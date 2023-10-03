DeKalb Police respond to barricaded residence near McClendon Elementary, prompting lockdown

The school district said the department had also responded to the school and would stay there until the situation is resolved.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police responded to a barricaded residence near McClendon Elementary School on Tuesday, the district said, prompting a lockdown in line with protocols.

All students and staff were safe, according to a notice to parents from the McClendon principal.

The DeKalb County School District said in an email that DeKalb officers had responded to McClendon Elementary and would remain present at the school "until the situation is resolved."

"Families at the school have been notified," the district said.

The lockdown began around 10:20 a.m. after the school was notified of the police activity by the DeKalb County Police Department. The department said someone had discharged a weapon in the vicinity of the school, according to the district.

The full statement from the district said:

Additionally, a notice to parents from Principal Raft Ingram stated:

Parents:

The purpose of this communication is to inform you that at the direction of the DeKalb County School District’s Public Safety Department, McLendon Elementary is currently on a Level I lockdown due to a police matter in the surrounding neighborhood. All students and staff are safe, and as soon as the school is directed to lift the lockdown, an update will be provided. Thank you for your support of McLendon Elementary, and please let me know if you have any questions.

Raft Ingram

Principal

McLendon Elementary

DeKalb Police responded to an email, saying: "We are responding to the location however, details are limited. We are asking people to avoid the area if possible and updates will provided as soon as possible."