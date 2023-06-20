'It's devastating. It's tragic.' | 2 killed, 1 hospitalized after southwest Atlanta shooting

Police said the victims who died are two men between 18 and 21 years old. The third victim is similar in age.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday evening that they believe was a targeted attack.

Two people are dead and another was hurt in the gunfire that went off in southwest Atlanta. Police said the victims who died are two men between 18 and 21 years old. The third victim is similar in age.

They are currently looking for a suspect but have not released any other details.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the three people were shot at 765 McDaniel St. SW. The address is located by Heritage Station Senior, a senior housing community off Stephens Street not far from Gideons Elementary School.

A crowd of people gathered in the area trying to figure out why so many police vehicles and crime scene tape lined the area, including Jonathan Brown.

"At first, I didn't know what happened. I was just wondering what was going on. I later put two and two together after coming back and forth seeing what was going on," Brown said.

Brown finally got the news three young men had been shot. Two of them died at the scene and an ambulance rushed a third to Grady Hospital.



"It's devastating. It's tragic. It's terrible," Brown said. "My dearest condolences to their families."

Atlanta Police homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.



"The shooting appears to be targeted and not a random incident. It's a residential location," Dearlove said.

Detectives found shell casings on the ground and investigators are trying to put together the pieces of what happened.

"We're scouring for surveillance footage and witness statements," Dearlove said.

Police and the community continue to search for answers as another act of violence ends two young lives.

"Conflict resolution is very important to teach our youngsters to understand that there's another way besides violence," Dearlove said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-4236. You can remain anonymous.

It remains a very active scene with Rockwell St SW blocked off.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/rW4KsOlOHq — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) June 20, 2023

