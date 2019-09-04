STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Back-to-back calls of gunfire and a crash on a neighborhood road are leaving lots of questions for police and residents of a small Henry County community.

It all apparently happened in the 100 block of Club Drive in Stockbridge. Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith said they were called to the area around 4 p.m. after receiving simultaneous calls for an accident with injuries and shots fired not far from the scene.

In all, four people have been detained and three taken to area hospitals for various injuries - but none of them from gunshot wounds. And that's leaving more questions since officials said the victims aren't talking.

"We believe there were some shots fired however we don’t have a gunshot wound victim yet," he said. "So, basically, we’re here just deciphering what happened."

They did say they've found shell casings in the area where they had reports of suspicious activity nearby.

“We really don’t know if it was drug-related or what or were they just meeting there – we don’t know yet,” Smith said.

11Alive SkyTracker footage showed what appears to be a head-on collision between a white sedan and a blue SUV. A large area of the road and nearby yards was roped off with police tape. And while they believe this may have been fueled by some sort of road rage, even that's still a point of contention.

“It could have been intentional, by one party, we just really don’t know,” Smith said.

Smith later updated that there is no ongoing manhunt in the area but he said police are still searching for the gun tied to the shell casings - and they're trying to discover how everything is connected.

Police are also working to get a search warrant for one home in the area that they think might be tied to the day's violence.

In any case, a crime scene is somewhat odd in this particular neighborhood, Smith said.

“Little bit unusual for this area - specific area - however, things do occur," he said. "We don’t hear a lot of things happening in this specific area."