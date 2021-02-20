Clean water shortage in Texas after winter storm spurs community effort in Henry County

Henry County Police have announced their partnership with American Legion Post 516 to gather bottled water for Texans to bring there on Wednesday.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is teaming up with an American Legion post to help collect water for Texans hit hardest by recent winter storms.

The Henry County Police Department announced on Saturday that it had partnered with American Legion 516 out of McDonough to help get water to the people of the Lone Star State.

"People across the state of Texas are in great need of fresh drinkable water after the winter storms which have destroyed their water supply," the police department said. "This needs to be done quickly, time is of the essence."

As such, the department and its chief, Mark Amerman, have begun asking the community to bring in cases of water. The water will then be taken by truck to Texas on Wednesday morning.

The department is asking for unbroken cases of water that will be placed on pallets to be transported. The cases will be taken any time between now and Wednesday morning and the trailer will be manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The trailer itself will be parked at Red Hawk Field at 143 Henry Parkway in McDonough across from the administration building. Those who have water can place it in the trailer if it is unlocked or next to it on the sidewalk if not.

As of Saturday afternoon, 11Alive's sister station in Houston reports that the storm itself has passed but various issues with clean water access remain.