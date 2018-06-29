HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County.

Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.

Henry County Police Department detectives believe Reed fired the fatal shot that struck 33-year-old Ladell Williams, Jr. in the stomach and ultimately killed him. Police said someone took Williams to a local hospital by car and that he died there.

While details are still limited, Henry County investigators did say the shooting arose out of an argument between the two.

