HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department is on the lookout for a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County.

Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road.

Henry County Police Department detectives believe Reed fired the fatal shot that struck 33-year-old Ladell Williams, Jr. in the stomach and ultimately killed him.

Reed is described as a black male who is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. While details are still limited, Henry County investigators did say that Reed is considered armed and dangerous.

