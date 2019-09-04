STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police are on the scene of an accident they believe may have been the result of road rage in Henry County.

It all apparently happened in the 100 block of Club Drive in Stockbridge. Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith said that the occupants escaped on foot after the crash. He added that there were also reports of gunfire but that police haven't yet been able to confirm a shooting at this time.

11Alive SkyTracker footage shows what appears to be a head-on collision between a white sedan and a blue SUV. A large area of the road and nearby yards are roped off with police tape. The area appears to be primarily residential.

11Alive has crews heading to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.