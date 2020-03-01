STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Residents of Henry County just east of Stockbridge may have felt a little tremble just after 8 p.m. on Thursday. If so, they weren't imagining it.

A magnitude 2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) around 8:17 p.m. off of Bent Arrow Drive near JP Moseley Recreation Center. Initial reports suggest the quake had a shallow depth of about 3.1 miles.

In metro Atlanta, earthquakes aren't particularly common; though, north Georgia sees them slightly more often. The quake reported in Henry County would likely be under the threshold at which most people would feel it. Magnitude 2.5 to 3 are considered the smallest generally felt by people.

Just the same, the USGS provides a tool to let the public report feeling quakes. So far, about 62 people have filled out the form with most feeling light or weak shaking but no damage.

MORE HEADLINES

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board