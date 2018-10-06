HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A Stockbridge man has been charged with making terroristic threats and threatening phone calls against members of the Eagle's Landing Educational Research Committee (ELERC) board, the group spearheading cityhood for the Eagle's Landing community.

In late March, one of the members of the ELERC board said they received several phone calls threatening their lives for their involvement in the Eagle's Landing cityhood movement.

After the calls were reported to police, investigators were able to identify and apprehend 49-year-old Coren Michael Randazzo of Stockbridge in connection with the phone calls and threats.

Randazzo has a prior police record of simple assault stemming from an incident in 2015.

"The city of Stockbridge learned Sunday of the reported incident involving a threat by a private citizen to a member of the committee," said Randy Knighton, city manager. "The reported incident is unfortunate and bothersome. We will continue to advocate civility in all community discussions. Stockbridge continues to be a community of hard-working Americans. We encourage community members to stay engaged at all times."

RELATED | Here's what you need to know about the proposed city of Eagle's Landing

“We recognize there are citizens who may have sincere concerns about the proposed City of Eagles Landing. It is our hope that once they have had the opportunity consider all the available information they too will realize the new city will benefit all residents of Henry County," said a city of Eagle's Landing spokesperson. "The cityhood supporters are diverse, honest and hardworking people that want the best for their family and communities. The cityhood supporters are not encumbered with conflicts of interest nor any other motivation besides realizing a dream to make the City of Eagle’s Landing a reality.”

Due to the ongoing fear that the members of the committee have had in the past, ELERC board chairperson Vikki Consiglio has been reluctant to provide information regarding the names of the individuals on the board.

"We respectfully ask that citizens remain civil and respectful because we are all neighbors and citizens who will share in what we hope to create," Consiglio said.

Randazzo was arrested on May 5 in connection with the incident. He was charged with making terroristic threats and harassing phone calls. He posted $1,050 bond and was released on May 7.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA