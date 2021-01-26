Henry County Police release photos of masked gunman tied to Monday morning RaceWay homicide

Police are hoping someone will share details about the man, though pictures show his face mostly - if not completely - covered.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for help finding a man involved in a homicide at a Stockbridge gas station on Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the RaceWay gas station located on Highway 138 W.

The department released photos of a man wearing a dark gray or black Under Armour hoodie that appears to also have a red hood sticking out from the top. The suspect is also wearing dark gloves and bright red shoes.

Police don't suggest the nature of the homicide though one photo shows the suspect, appearing to point a gun at something or someone off-camera.