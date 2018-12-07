MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Police are looking for four women who allegedly assaulted an Applebee's waitress and robbed her.

The incident happened July 10 at the restaurant at 815 Industrial Boulevard.

During the assault, police said the victim was stabbed once by one suspect and punched several times by all four.

The suspects drove off in a white Infiniti SUV after robbing the victim of her tab and tip money, and causing damage to the property.

Officials were able to identify all four suspects as Lakisha Boyd, Keterah Boyd, Demetrius Boyd and Lashondra Boyd.

Anyone who has information on where they may be is asked to call police immediately.

PHOTOS: Suspects wanted in Applebee's assault

© 2018 WXIA