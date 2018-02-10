MCDONOUGH, Ga. – A man identified by neighbors as a Vice President of Atlanta Motor Speedway was arrested after police caught him allegedly peeing into a neighbor’s window.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Winged Foot Drive when someone spotted a man, wearing all black, looking through their neighbor’s basement window.

When police arrived at the gated community, the officers surrounded the house and found the man, later identified as Michael Bruner, standing at a window and looking into the basement. Police said Bruner was in all black and wearing a ski mask.

Officers said in the incident report Bruner was holding a cell phone and when he spotted them, he ran away. Officers were able to catch and arrest him. During the arrest, Bruner continued to say, “ya’ll are gonna ruin my life,” according to the incident report.

As officers were walking him back to the patrol car, police saw the owners of the home where Bruner was found. Police explained to the homeowners what happened. Officers then removed the ski mask, surprising the homeowners who knew him.

The homeowners told police they knew Bruner and said he was the Vice President of Atlanta Motor Speedway and “well known throughout the community.” The homeowner also told police the window where officers found Bruner led their daughter’s room, the report stated.

Bruner told officers he was not standing at the window looking in, he was “just cutting between the houses to go home after jogging through the neighborhood,” the report stated.

He was charged with obstruction, criminal trespass, and felony peeping tom.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta. It annually hosts the NASCAR Cup Series.

