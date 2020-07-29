Crews working to take down Confederate monument in McDonough

Tuesday night, 11Alive spotted crews at the McDonough Square preparing to take down the statue that stands.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Another Confederate monument in Georgia is being taken down.

Henry County Police told 11Alive that one person had been arrested in a protest nearby; the person is charged with obstruction.

Earlier in the month, the Board of Commissioners in Henry County approved the removal of the statue.

A online petition was created that thousands of people signed, calling for the monument to be removed.