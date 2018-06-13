McDONOUGH, Ga -- A McDonough man Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a child, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by spending the rest of his life on probation.

He must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Michael Arnold, 38, must serve his entire jail sentence with no possibility of parole.

Arnold admitted in open court to raping and molesting the 13-year old child, a family member. The victim's mother reported the rape after she and the child learned the girl was pregnant. The state also had DNA evidence in the case.

"The family is satisfied with the outcome because it sends Mr. Arnold to jail for a significant amount of time and requires him to be supervised by law enforcement for the remainder of his life, while protecting the victim from testifying in court, " District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

