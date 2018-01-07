MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Henry County animal officials are stepping up patrols to be on the lookout for pets left in hot cars.

Henry County Animal Care and Control is now in its seventh year of implementing “Operation Cool Down,” reminding people not to leave their pets in hot vehicles. Any animal that is found unattended in a vehicle, that is in distress, will be removed from that vehicle by officers by whatever means necessary, as permitted under county ordinances.

Violators of the ordinance may face fines up to $1,000 or 60 days in jail.

Officials said they have already received several calls this year regarding animals being left in cars, but since the implementation of Operation Cool Down, the number of calls has decreased a little each year.

Henry County Animal Care and Control Director Gerri Yoder said officers will be patrolling parking lots, looking and listening for animals that are left in vehicles. Officers won’t be giving warnings; they will be writing citations.

“For pet owners, the best rule of thumb is this, if you want to go somewhere and your pet cannot get out of the car and go in with you, leave your pet at home,” said Yoder.

