MCDONOUGH, Ga. – A Henry County man was convicted on Friday of raping a 15-year-old girl at a local park.

The jury found Yvari Brown guilty of rape and aggravated sodomy after they deliberated for several hours.

The victim testified that she was at Richard Craig Park on Oct. 30, 2016, when Brown arrived in a car with several friends. She told the courtroom Brown took her to a tube slide and then forced her to have sex.

She told him to stop, but he covered her mouth with his hand while he raped her, the girl testified. The victim said Brown also forced her to perform oral sex.

At the trial, jurors heard from McDonough Police officers and the director of the Southern Crescent Sexual Assault Center, as well.

Brown will be sentenced by a Henry County Superior Court judge on July 30 where he faces life in prison.

