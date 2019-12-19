HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two south metro Atlanta high schools are on lockdown as authorities search for a possible gunman in the area. 

According to Henry County Police, authorities responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Racetrack Road.  A spokesperson for the police department said that it appears that the suspect is on foot.

The Henry County School District said that two schools – McDonough Middle and McDonough High – are currently on a hard-lockdown under advisement by law enforcement. A spokesperson for the district said that students will not be released until they are given the clearance by police. 

"Everyone is safe and secure," the district said in a statement to 11Alive. 

Right now, there is no word on a victim.

Aerials from 11Alive SkyTracker showed an extensive scene, with multiple cars wrecked and law enforcement spread out.

This is a developing story. Please check back often for updates.

Photos: Suspect search underway in Henry County
01 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
02 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
03 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
04 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
05 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
06 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
07 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
08 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
09 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
10 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.
11 / 11
Henry County Police searching for suspect, two schools on lockdown.

MORE HEADLINES

Two more arrested in carjacking attack on 74-year-old woman

State to seek death penalty if two suspects are convicted in heinous crime

Georgia finally fixing 911 system, 5 years after woman died while waiting for help