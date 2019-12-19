HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two south metro Atlanta high schools are on lockdown as authorities search for a possible gunman in the area.
According to Henry County Police, authorities responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Racetrack Road. A spokesperson for the police department said that it appears that the suspect is on foot.
The Henry County School District said that two schools – McDonough Middle and McDonough High – are currently on a hard-lockdown under advisement by law enforcement. A spokesperson for the district said that students will not be released until they are given the clearance by police.
"Everyone is safe and secure," the district said in a statement to 11Alive.
Right now, there is no word on a victim.
Aerials from 11Alive SkyTracker showed an extensive scene, with multiple cars wrecked and law enforcement spread out.
This is a developing story. Please check back often for updates.
