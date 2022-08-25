3 hurt in shooting at McDonough warehouse, police say

This is a developing story.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough on Thursday. The Henry County Police Department said they received several calls about a person shot in the area.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene along Declaration Drive in McDonough. Several agencies were outside of Project Verte by Old Dominion Freight Line.

Police said two people were treated and taken to nearby hospitals. One person was treated by first responders at the scene. Officers did not offer any other details about their injuries.

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were seen blocking off the entrance and several loading docks at the warehouse, helicopter video shows.

I’m in Henry County where 3 people were shot at a warehouse in McDonough. 2 people were treated and taken to nearby hospitals. One person was treated at the scene and released. https://t.co/C46rYQswUI pic.twitter.com/CL03c2KOB9 — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) August 25, 2022

"The scene has been contained and there is no public safety threat at this time," police said.

Project Verte employees told 11Alive's Joe Henke the building was evacuated during the investigation and said they are being sent home for the rest of the day.

Police did not say anything about who the shooter was or if they have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.