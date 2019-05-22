MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Henry County father faces child cruelty charges after police say they were forced to rescue his child from inside a parked car, Tuesday.

According to the McDonough Police Department, officers rushed to the parking lot of the Walmart off S. Willow Lane May 21 after getting calls about a child who appeared to be locked inside a car.

When officers got there, they found the child inside the car, which was off and had the windows rolled up.

Officers forced their way inside the car to pull the 2-year-old out. EMS crews provided medical attention, but later took the child to Henry Piedmont Hospital for more treatment. The child was later released.

Meanwhile, police arrested the child's father, Christopher Urgent, and took him to the Henry County Jail. He's been charged with cruelty to children.

This case is still an ongoing investigation at this time.

