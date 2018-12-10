MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Two people were killed and one other seriously hurt after a motorcycle ran into a bicycle Friday morning on Highway 155 at Lossie Lane in McDonough.

Police said the motorcyclist collided with a person on a bicycle and both died. A second motorcyclist who stopped to try and help was hit by another vehicle. He was seriously injured according to Henry County Police.

Police will release the names of the victims once they notify the families of their deaths.

READ | Suspects wanted for stealing tip jar money from cookie shop in McDonough

© 2018 WXIA