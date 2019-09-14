SHELLMAN BLUFF, Ga. — Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly fire Thursday afternoon in McIntosh County.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office said firefighters from McIntosh County responded to a fire on Dallas Bluff Road in Shellman Bluff, Georgia around 2:15 p.m. that day.

Authorities said 78-year-old Irma Jean Hutchinson and 69-year-old R.T. Glider, III died. Two others were hurt in the blaze.

“Right now, the cause of this fire is still under investigation,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a news release. “The victims were inside a social gathering place for residents of the area. The structure suffered major damage from this unfortunate, deadly fire.”

The two people who were injured had to be flown to the Shands Burn Center at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Hutchinson and Glider's bodies have been sent off for autopsies.

Georgia fires have claimed 57 lives this year, according to the fire commissioner's office.

