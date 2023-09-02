Two missing teens from same Gwinnett County school found dead

Both students attended Meadowcreek High School but police say the two cases are not related.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two missing teens from the same Gwinnett County high school were found dead hours apart from one another.

Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line were identified as 16-year-old Susana Morales. She had been missing for more than six months. A passerby found her remains in Dacula along Drowning Creek Road Monday night on Highway 316, according to police.

Another teen, Rodrigo Floriano, was found dead from an alleged overdose. A 17-year-old is charged with concealing his death and is currently in the Gwinnett County jail.

The two deaths have left a hole in the hearts of many at the Norcross school. Principal Kevin Wood said counselors would be available to speak with any students or staff who need.

"One of the things I value about our school community is it is close, caring, and supportive," Wood said in a letter to parents. "Qualities we need at this time."

He said some first heard about the students' death on the news and on social media.

"This sad news, coupled with the way some learned about it, may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students."

Police have not released anything about the cause of Morales' death or if they have any suspects in the case.