Meal delivery service expansion to bring over 600 jobs to Clayton County

Freshly Inc., a meal delivery service, is investing $52 million to expand to a distribution facility in Ellenwood.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Over 600 jobs are coming to Clayton County next year. That's because a meal delivery service company is expanding to its second distribution facility in Georgia.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office announced Freshly Inc. is investing $52 million to a new distribution facility in Ellenwood. The development will bring 665 jobs to the area.

Freshly is more than doubling its planned workforce in the Peach State, according to a release.

Its website says Freshly is a weekly subscription service that delivers cooked meals directly to your doorstep.

The company plans to start hiring for positions in warehousing, operations and maintenance at the 289,000 square foot building in 2022.

“It’s great to see Freshly continue to find success in Georgia and expand their presence in the Southeast,” Kemp said in a statement.

The New-York based company opened its first Southeastern distribution in Cobb County earlier this year. The new Clayton County location will be its second distribution center in the state.

"We’re thrilled to expand Freshly’s footprint and operations in Georgia. Tapping into Clayton County’s tremendous pool of talent, this second facility will allow us to increase capacity for efficient assembly and distribution of our chef-prepared meals," Freshly CEO and Founder Mike Wystrach said in a statement.