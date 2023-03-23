Driver of medical transport van arrested after 2 killed in crash with SUV, attorney says

A Pro Care medical transport employee and the driver of an SUV were killed in the crash.

ATLANTA — The driver of a medical transport van has turned himself in, according to his attorney, after a crash killed an EMS employee and another driver earlier this week.

The driver is facing two misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane, and speeding, according to his attorney, who said the EMS driver turned himself in at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Walker is accused in the deaths that happened Monday along Campbellton Road SW.

Officers were called to an area not far from the Ben Hill Recreation Center after a Pro Care medical transport vehicle and an SUV crashed.

Atlanta Police initially said a passenger inside the transport van and the driver of the SUV both died in the crash. Investigators added the transport van's driver and a patient in the van were hurt and received medical treatment.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified those killed in the crash as 32-year-old Tiquita Miles of Covington, who worked as a Pro Care EMS employee, and 29-year-old Jada Whatley of East Point.

