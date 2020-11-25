Brookhaven Police Department K-9s take home awards

The department is also expanding its canine unit with two additional canines and handlers, bringing the total canine teams to four for the agency.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Congrats to the Brookhaven Police K-9 teams!

The department is expanding its canine unit with two additional canines and handlers, bringing the total canine teams to four for the agency.

Brookhaven Police announced one BPD Handler also received designation as a Canine Instructor, and a second received certification as a National Canine Certifying Official.

The Instructor and National Canine Certifying Official designations are awarded by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) following rigorous applications, interviews, shadowing of other Instructors and Certifying Officials, and extensive training.

Because of these designations, Brookhaven Police are now available to certify canine teams across the country in narcotics and explosives detection, patrol and apprehension, tracking and article searching. According to a release issued by Brookhaven Police, just 11 officers in Georgia hold the Certifying Official designation.

The Brookhaven Police Canine Unit is comprised of Sergeant David Fikes and his dog, K-9 Bane; Officer Trent Williams and K-9 Spock; Officer John Ritch and K-9 Oso; and Officer David Huffschmidt and K-9 Lord. Together the handlers have nearly 50 years’ experience in police canine operations. K-9 Oso and K-9 Lord were purchased in 2020 with funds donated by the Brookhaven Police Foundation.

Sergeant Fikes obtained his Instructor certification, and Officer Williams earned the National Canine Certifying Official designation.

This team is celebrating for several reasons. During the qualifying events, which included more than 120 canine teams, Officer Williams and K-9 Spock won 1st Place in the tracking event; Sergeant Fikes and K-9 Bane won 2nd Place in the narcotics detection event.

“Police canine teams have repeatedly shown their utility in searching buildings, locating weapons and contraband, and helping to apprehend dangerous fugitives,” Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said in a statement. “These additional dogs, and their extremely well-qualified handlers, will be a great asset to the Brookhaven Community."

Each of BPD’s four patrol shifts will now have a canine team assigned, meaning 24-hour police canine coverage for the City of Brookhaven.