Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $187 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $187 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, Five people won $10,000.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 30, were 13-16-40-64-68 and Mega Ball 21. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $203 million for the next drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
- $10,000 prize: 5 winners
- $500 prize: 249 winners
- $200 prize: 623 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.
