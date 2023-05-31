Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $187 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 30, were 13-16-40-64-68 and Mega Ball 21. The Megaplier was 2x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $187 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, Five people won $10,000.

The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 30, were 13-16-40-64-68 and Mega Ball 21. The Megaplier was 2x.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $203 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 5 winners

$500 prize: 249 winners

$200 prize: 623 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.