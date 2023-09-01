Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday night's numbers

The grand prize was worth about $20 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one grand prize winner in New York, while a handful of people in Georgia came away with five-figure prizes.

The grand prize was worth about $20 million after a larger jackpot - $476 million - was claimed last Friday night. That $476 million jackpot was also won in New York.

In Tuesday night's drawing, the winning numbers were 7, 9, 15, 19, 25 with a yellow "mega ball" number of 4. The "megaplier" winnings multiplier was worth 2x.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

According to Georgia Lottery figures, the drawing produced three five-figure winners in the Peach State.

$10,000 prize: 3 winners

$1,000 prize: 4 winners

$500 prize: 20 winners

The state lottery agency said the drawing produced three $10,000 winners. Additionally, there were also four $1,000 winners (who won $500 but utilized the 2x "megaplier") and 20 $500 winners.

Another 60 people won either $200 or $400 prizes.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $253.1 million for Friday night's drawing.